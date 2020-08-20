Candidates should remember that political signs are banned from state and county right of ways

As the election season gears up for the genera; election in November, more and more political signs are popping up on roads across Northwest Florida and candidates and citizens should remember that state law prohibits political signs on state right of ways.
They are also banned from county right of ways.
The roadway right of way includes the roadway surface, concrete or grassy median, intersections, entrance and exit ramps, and land bordering either side of the road, which is reserved for shoulders, drainage ditches, sidewalks, traffic signs, fencing, and future road expansion.
Improperly located signs on right of way pose a traffic safety hazard that can distract motorists or block their view and present obstacles to crews who maintain roadways.
Political signs placed on state right of way are removed by the Department of Transportation and placed at one of the department’s operations centers.
If the signs are removed from county roads they are generally kept at the landfill on Highway 65.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment