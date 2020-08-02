Franklin and Gulf Counties each reported a COVID-19 related death over the weekend.
The Franklin County resident was an 80-year-old woman.
The Gulf County resident was a 69-year-old man.
Each county now has two deaths related to COVID -19.
As of Sunday there were 379 cases of COVID-19 in Gulf County – up from 336 total cases reported on Friday.
That includes 175 men and 195 women as well as 9 patients from out of the county.
The age of the patients range from 1 years old to 92 years old.
26 Gulf County cases have required hospitalization.
Franklin County reported 130 cases on Sunday, up from 108 on Friday .
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 0 to 85; 64 are women, 64 are men, two cases are not county residents.
There have been four cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization.
On Sunday Wakulla County reported 611 cases and four deaths and Liberty County 409 cases and two deaths.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment