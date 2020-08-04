Franklin County is seeing about a 5 percent positivity rate on COVID-19 tests; the statewide positivity rate has remained stable at around 11 percent over the past 12 days.
Health Department director Sarah Hinds told County Commissioners Tuesday that Franklin County is seeing community spread of the disease.
That includes spread in households where one person contracts the virus and then spreads it to others in the home.
They have also seen some cases from businesses as well as gatherings including funerals.
And they have seen cases in local health care workers.
Hinds said she expects we will see some big jumps in cases this week as testing is being done at the state prison in Carrabelle – as of Tuesday there were 86 positive cases in inmates and 7 for correctional officers with over 760 tests still pending.
Countywide there were 189 positive cases in Franklin County on Tuesday, up from 158 the day before.
The number of Gulf County cases increased from 390 to 415.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
