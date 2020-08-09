Franklin County saw another big jump in the number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The number of positive cases in Franklin County jumped from 377 on Friday to 418 on Sunday.
That includes 19 new cases at the state prison in Carrabelle.
There are now 293 positive cases among prisoners at the state prison, and 8 positive cases among prison staff.
There are still 52 pending tests at the prison.
Gulf County also saw a big increase in COVID-19 cases.
The number of Gulf County cases increased from 569 on Friday to 648 on Sunday.
Much of that increase is due to cases at the state prison in Gulf County.
The state prison in Gulf County is reporting 224 cases of COVID-19 in prisoners and 27 cases among prison staff.
Wakulla County reported 692 cases on Sunday and Liberty County reported 400.
People can keep up with local COVID information by reading the Covid updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
If you don't get the updates you can have them sent to your phone by texting FRANKLINCV19 to 888777.
You can also go the the Florida Department of health COVID dashboard on-line for daily updates.
