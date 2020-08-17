Franklin County Tax Collector Rick Watson has distributed the earnings from the annual Kid's Art program to local schools.
The annual program invites local 5th graders in Franklin County, including home schoolers, to compete for small cash prizes by drawing a specialty license tag with a Franklin County theme.
Kate Ward from Mrs. Martina’s 5th grade class at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School took first place.
2nd Place went to Trenton Teat in Mrs. Gay’s Class at the ABC School and 3rd Place was won by Hannah Gray in Mrs. Smith’s 5th grade class at the Franklin County School.
This year was the 4th year of the event.
Sponsors contribute funds for the prizes and excess funds are given to the art programs in the Franklin County Schools.
The event collected 3300 dollars for the art programs in the county schools this year.
If you would like to purchase a tag, please contact the Franklin County Tax Collector’s Office at 850-653-5419.
The tags are not legal tags, but can be placed on the front of vehicles.
