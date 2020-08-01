FWC Research Institute July Research Updates

MarineQuest 2020 Moves to Digital Format
The Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) has made the decision to move our annual open house, MarineQuest, to an online-only format this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MarineQuest has educated Floridians of all ages for more than 20 years and we wish to continue to do so, but in a manner that is safe for everyone. Join us virtually on Saturday, October 17th
for this award-winning event, an opportunity for you and your family to learn about Florida's fish and wildlife and FWRI's exciting research. Please visit our website
for more details.
Inside FWRI's "Gut Lab"
Take a peek inside FWRI’s Trophic Ecology Lab (aka Gut Lab), which analyzes the stomach contents of fish - providing clues to intricate relationships in our marine ecosystems.
Weasels and Minks in Florida
FWC biologists want to hear from you if you've seen a weasel or mink in Florida! Both species are rare in the state, and their secretive nature makes them difficult to study. Because of these challenges, biologists would like the public to help gather information. FWC launched a web-based reporting system
for citizens to share Florida weasel and mink sightings with biologists.
Gag Grouper Reproductive Study
Did you know gag grouper are protogynous hermaphrodites, beginning life as female with most eventually switching to male? During a three-year study, FWRI research biologists from our Movement Ecology and Reproductive Resilience Lab, researched how spatial management and life history traits affect gag grouper sexual transition and gender ratios in the Gulf of Mexico.
Manatee Calf Rescue
In the space of one week in July, FWC responded to three separate reports of orphaned manatee calves. All three calves were observed alone for an extended period and measured approximately 3.5 ft in length. Thanks to concerned citizens calling FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline, our marine mammal rescue team assessed through monitoring if the calves were on their own and successfully rescued the calves.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
