Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID Update 8-27

Healthy Families
How can we bring positivity down? Follow CDC guidance. Social Distance. Please wear masks in places where social distancing cannot be maintained.

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Disinfect surfaces.
  • Stay home when ill.
  • Stay home when you’ve been a contact to a positive case to interrupt the spread.


Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
Available hospital bed capacity, including ICU capacity in Gulf and neighboring counties, can be found by clicking the button.
Hospital Bed Capacity
Masks are most likely to slow the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used in public. Wear a mask when you are around people not living in your household, especially when social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart) is difficult to maintain. Learn more about the importance of wearing a mask in public settings: https://bit.ly/3ee8iP4
COVID-19 Hotline is available at 866-779-6121

Follow the CDC.gov website for the latest guidance on COVID-19 and check out Floridahealth.gov to keep up with state-specific updates.
For the full County COVID-19 Data Summary for each county in Florida:
FL DOH COVID 19 Report
Scroll to page 47 of the report to review the statistics for Gulf County.
Interesting information such as age categories and hospitalizations are listed.
CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND
Pledge To Protect
An Emergency Declaration of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida; recognizing the National, State and Local State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic; requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits of Port St. Joe, Florida where CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.
LIBRARIES Both Gulf County libraries remain closed until further notice. Curbside pick-up now available THREE days a week Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Please call or visit NWRLS.com to place holds on library items.
MENTAL HEALTH

COVID-19 have you feeling STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE?
NEED SUPPORT?

CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7:

• National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

• SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741

• Florida Blue launched a 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment.

• Big Bend Community Based Care oversees a wide network of community partners in the fields of mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment and child protective services throughout an 18- county area in Northwest Florida, from Escambia to Madison counties.
Florida residents can call the agency’s hotline at 1-888-95-GetHelp or 1-888-954-3843 at any time, day or night, and staff a member will help connect them to a provider in their community, regardless of whether they have health insurance.

For more information about Big Bend Community Based Care, visit BigBendCBCGetHelp.org.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES - BAY/ GULF/ FRANKLIN COUNTIES:
Financial Emergency/Hardship: 850-763-0475

1. Call First Monday of each month after 9am for screenings

2. An initial screening will take place on the phone to complete the application process and receive an appointment. a. Proof of need will be required: past due utility bill, proof of check stub from place of employment (before and after date affected).

FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS
﻿
  • 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the Month-WIG Community Center, 401 Peters St., Port St. Joe

  • Farm Share distribution will be the 1st and 3rd Monday of month at 4:00pm. Drive-thru pick up on a first come, first serve.

  • Second Harvest of the Big Bend: 2nd Saturday of each month from 9:30-11:30, Honeyville Community Center, 240 Honeyville Park Road. (3 family per vehicle limit – all families do not have to be present to receive food. Please, no children. Prepare for long wait times. Please ensure trunk/bed of vehicle has space available. Do not get out of your vehicle. Lower tailgates/lift trunks prior to turning in.
2020census.gov

