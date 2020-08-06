Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID Update 8-6

What is happening in Franklin and Gulf?
We’ve have had quite the climb in positive cases of inmates. This number is added into the overall total positive case count that you see on the floridahealth.gov
dashboard reported by the state. For example, today’s numbers show Franklin with 197 cases and Gulf with 436. However, using the surveillance system and continuing to categorize cases into the appropriate group setting, there are now 90 Franklin inmates and 64 Gulf inmates confirmed. And we expect more inmate numbers adjusted into this total.
Each Friday, the health department studies the data to exclude positive and negative inmate test counts to provide the Friday weekly positivity report. This means that throughout the week, we are moving cases to their appropriate place to give the community the most accurate look each Friday. It can take some time to move cases and we’ve explained that you’ll see our inmate numbers climb from the overall total, which is why the weekly viewpoint gives us a better picture overall of what is happening in our communities.
Here’s how it works behind the scenes. Positive tests are sent to our public health surveillance system and your public health clinical team goes through the list each day (including weekends) to prioritize cases. For example, priority 1 cases include:
1. Hospitalized patients
2. Healthcare personnel (HCP) 2
3. First responders (e.g., Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, law enforcement, firefighters)
4. Individuals living, working or visiting acute care, skilled nursing, mental health, and long-term care facilities
5. Individuals living, working or visiting community congregate settings (e.g., correctional facilities)
6. Members of a large household living in close quarters 7. Individuals known to live in households with a higher risk individual or to provide care in a household with a higher risk individual
Your public health team continues to review the case data throughout the day and conduct COVID19 investigations. And cases that need to be moved into group settings are then moved appropriately.
