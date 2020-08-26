Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight

𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 is based out of Port St. Joe, FL and has completed over 400 homes along Florida’s Forgotten Coast, including Mexico Beach, St. George Island, St. Joe Beach, Port St. Joe, Indian Pass, WindMark Beach, Cape San Blas, and Carrabelle.
The company is led by owners Steve Newman and Bo Spring and has over 50 years of shared construction experience. With a seasoned team of vetted subcontractors, Big Fish is able to offer clients the highest quality of craftsmanship.
346 Commerce Blvd
Port St. Joe, FL
850-229-6400.
