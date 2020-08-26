Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines our light on the following members:


𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸 provides a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services . Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 59 banking offices and 73 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

It’s very exciting to see the progress as their new location is being built.

504 Monument Ave
Port St Joe, FL 32456
(850) 229-8282.


𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 is based out of Port St. Joe, FL and has completed over 400 homes along Florida’s Forgotten Coast, including Mexico Beach, St. George Island, St. Joe Beach, Port St. Joe, Indian Pass, WindMark Beach, Cape San Blas, and Carrabelle.
The company is led by owners Steve Newman and Bo Spring and has over 50 years of shared construction experience. With a seasoned team of vetted subcontractors, Big Fish is able to offer clients the highest quality of craftsmanship.

346 Commerce Blvd
Port St. Joe, FL
850-229-6400.



Visit 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗻 for nautical, beach, and cabin decor, one of a kind antiques, and artisan artwork, carvings, furniture, soaps and candles . This store is thoughtfully arranged with an interesting variety of items, unique Gifts and super friendly staff !

408 Reid Ave
Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-2999

Adopt a Teacher
Phone Hours of Operation:
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at:

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.
