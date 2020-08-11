How Sweet It Is! - The E-Newsletter from Mexico Beach

|BAKED FLOUNDER AND SCALLOP STUFFING
|This delicious dinner dish is sure to wow your guests! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
Scallop Stuffing
1/2 cup butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 small onion, minced
1/2 pound bay scallops
Salt and black pepper
Dry white wine
Fine breadcrumbs
FLOUNDER
6 (6-8-ounce) flounder fillets
¼ cup butter, melted
½ cup hot water
WHITE SAUCE
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
Salt and pepper
Dry white wine
PREPARATION
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a 10-inch skillet, melt 1/2 cup butter. Add garlic and onions; sauté until onions are translucent. Chop and add scallops and cook 2-3 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and white wine. Add enough breadcrumbs to make a moist stuffing.
Place each flounder fillet dark side up on a flat surface. Place the stuffing in the center of each fillet, dividing evenly between the fillets. Fold both ends of each fillet over the stuffing, overlapping the ends. Pour melted butter and hot water into 9x13 baking dish. Transfer the stuffed fillets to the baking dish and bake for 20 minutes.
In a saucepan, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook over low heat for 2 minutes, whisking constantly. Add milk, salt, pepper, and white wine. Increase heat to medium, whisking constantly until thickened. When the flounder has baked for 20 minutes, pour the white sauce over the fillets. Return to the oven and briefly heat until the sauce begins to bubble.
Serve with fresh bread and enjoy!
|WORDS OF WISDOM AND THOUGHTS FROM WILL ROGERS
Will Rogers was an American actor and a Cherokee citizen born in the Cherokee Nation, Indian Territory, now part of Oklahoma. His most famous saying is "I never met a man I didn't like." We thought you might enjoy a few of his other insightful quotes.
—Diplomacy is the art of saying "Nice doggie" until you can find a rock.
—People who fly into a rage always make a bad landing.
—My ancestors didn't come over on the Mayflower, but they were here to meet the boat.
—Long ago, when men cursed and beat the ground with sticks, it was called witchcraft. Today it's called golf.
—The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn't get worse every time Congress meets.
—Never miss a good chance to shut up.
—If I could kick the person in the tail that causes me the most problems, I could not sit down for a week.
—If stupidity got us into this mess, then why can't it get us out.
—Alexander Hamilton started the U.S. Treasury with nothing, and that was the closest our country has ever been to being even.
|"OUT IN THE BOONDOCKS"
This generally means someplace remote or far away. This is another phrase that most likely came from GIs assigned to overseas locations. In the Philippines, the native language is Tagalog, and in that language, the word bundok means "mountain." American GIs brought it back to the US and used it to mean any place far from cities or population centers. It is also the derivation of the saying "out in the boonies."
