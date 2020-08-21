If you have questions about fishery management in the Gulf of Mexico, you can get your answers next week from the people in charge.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and NOAA Fisheries will host a virtual question and answer session to provide the public with an opportunity to ask questions about the science and management of fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Gulf Council Chairman and Executive Director will take part as will representatives of NOAA and the Southeast Regional Science Center.
The session will begin at 4:30 PM, EDT on Wednesday, August 26th.
Participants will be able to listen online through the Go-To-Webinar application or through the phone.
If you want to speak to ask a question, you must join the webinar online or you can email questions.
You can also text questions and a staff member will ask on your behalf.
You can get all of the log-in information and register for the event online at gulfcouncil.org.
Register to join the session online using your computer or smartphone here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2312463577750202635
To listen in by phone, call: (562) 247-8321 and use the Audio Access Code: 357842945
