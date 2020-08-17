Join the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab for a virtual sea turtle release!

On the first of August, we received a call from Ron Jenkins, a charter boat captain in Apalachicola. Maddie a little girl from Missouri had accidentally hooked a sea turtle, not just any sea turtle but the most endangered sea turtle in the world, a Kemp's Ridley! Jenkins immediately notified us and made sure that the turtle had its head above water. Maddie who had the honors of naming the turtle decided to name it Auggie because it was found on the first day of August.
