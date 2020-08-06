With schools starting August 14th in Franklin and Gulf Counties, Local county health departments are providing free immunization services for eligible children who are entering school for the first time and those who are returning to class in the upcoming school year.
Parents of kindergartners and 7th graders are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year.
Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date.
Immunizations are available at both health department locations in Gulf and Franklin Counties.
You can call the Franklin and Gulf County Health Department Locations to schedule your child’s appointment today!
The number for the health department in Franklin County is 850-653-2111
The number for the health department in Gulf County is 850-227-1276.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment