NEW DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRIOR COVID19 IN FRANKLIN AND GULF COUNTIES

Gulf and Franklin, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Health in Franklin/Gulf reports two new deaths of patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19. The Franklin County resident was an 80-year-old female. The Gulf County resident was a 69-year-old male. The state's medical examiners are tasked with investigating and certifying COVID-19 deaths in the Florida, but we wanted to inform our rural counties about the situation as these deaths will be reported on the state Floridahealth.gov dashboard. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our residents.
The health of our residents remains our priority. In times of tragedy, our communities have always been a strong source of support for one another. We need our communities to help do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus.
