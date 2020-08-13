NOAA Fisheries FishNews – August 13, 2020

|
Eat Seafood, America!—Choosing Mussels
Highlights
This Shark Week, check out our shark features and top five shark videos to get a closer look at how we conserve and study these top ocean predators. Sharks play an important role in the food web, helping to ensure balance in the ocean’s ecosystem.
At their July meeting, the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee completed and delivered two major reports—one on seafood marketing and promotion and the other on the potential impacts of offshore wind development. Committee members also shared personal experiences from the current COVID-19 impacts on fishermen and the seafood industry and endorsed the new interagency Seafood Trade Task Force.
The world’s oceans are home to around 500 species of sharks. With so many species, it’s difficult to talk about the status of shark stocks overall. Regardless of the species, federal laws and regulations work to ensure that shark fisheries in the United States are healthy going into the future.
Alaska
To study marine ecosystems you have to unravel a series of complex relationships among oceanographic, biological, and ecological conditions as well as fishing and other human activities in the marine environment. A key oceanographic factor that influences many of these relationships is sea surface temperature.
Skates are important predators that are widely distributed across Alaska marine ecosystems. Although there is interest in developing commercial fisheries for them, skates are vulnerable to fishing impacts because they develop slowly and do not reproduce until later in life. Science can provide a basis for ensuring sustainable fishery development and helping to protect critical life stages and habitat.
Juneau is a premiere location for whale watching, especially humpback whales. Humpbacks migrate to Alaska each spring to feed in the nutrient-rich waters and build up fat stores through the summer. Then they migrate back to Hawaii, Mexico, and other areas of the Pacific Ocean in the fall to breed and calve in tropical waters over the winter.
West Coast
Marine heat waves across the world’s oceans can displace habitat for sea turtles, whales, and other marine life. New research shows that these heat waves dramatically shift these animals’ preferred temperatures in a fraction of the time that climate change is expected to do the same.
Pacific Islands
Scientists in the Pacific Islands region published new research that can help predict catch rates in the Hawaiʻi longline fishery. Doctors. Phoebe Woodworth-Jefcoats and Johanna Wren found that information about phytoplankton can be used to forecast catch rates for bigeye tuna.
Southeast
NOAA announced a new partnership with the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission to restore recreational fish species impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. This award will focus on the development of best practices for fish descender devices by distributing them to recreational anglers and providing information on their use.
Greater Atlantic
North Atlantic right whales are one of the world’s most endangered large whale species. With their population numbering only around 400 animals, the population is in decline. Vessel strikes are one of the major threats that these animals face. That’s why we’re asking vessel operators to get involved in reducing the risk of vessel strikes.
No comments:
Post a Comment