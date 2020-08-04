Pam Nobles Dance Studio in Apalachicola has announced that it is closing its doors.
The dance studio has been teaching local children to dance for 39 years and thousands of local kids have been taught there.
The studio has also put on 2 big recitals every year at Christmas and at the beginning of the summer.
Dance training ended months ago because of COVID-19 but Pam Nobles said she will be out of the Market Street studio location completely by the end of the month.
Pam has suffered health issues recently and says it is important for her to focus on her healing at this time.
If you have any outstanding bills at this time, this is the time to pay them.
EVERYTHING in this studio is for sale.
If you would like to find out more you can contact Pam Nobles through facebook.
She is also planning a garage sale sometime this month.
