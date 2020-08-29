|
Recreational Harvest of Gray Triggerfish in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Will Reopen September 1, 2020, and Close on October 26, 2020
WHAT/WHEN/WHERE:
- Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf) will reopen at 12:01 am, local time, on September 1, 2020, and close at 12:01 am, local time, on October 26, 2020.
- Recreational harvest will reopen in the Gulf for the 2021 fishing season at 12:01 am, local time, on March 1, 2021, when the January-February seasonal closure ends.
- NOAA Fisheries will publish a closure notice when the annual catch target is reached or projected to be reached.
WHY THIS REOPENING IS HAPPENING:
- The 2020 recreational annual catch target is 217,100 pounds whole weight. Projections indicated that recreational landings of gray triggerfish were expected to meet the annual catch target as of May 2, 2020, and recreational harvest was subsequently closed.
- Updated landings information for 2020 indicate the annual catch target has not been met.
- This opening will allow the recreational annual catch target to be caught, while minimizing the risk of it being exceeded.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Why was recreational harvest for gray triggerfish closed on May 2, 2020?
- The recreational gray triggerfish fishing year for 2020 began on January 1, 2020.
- Recreational harvest for gray triggerfish in Gulf federal waters is seasonally closed annually in January and February.
- Landings projections used 2018 and 2019 data, which indicated that recreational harvest of gray triggerfish would reach the annual catch target by May 2, 2020.
- In accordance with regulations, NOAA Fisheries closed recreational harvest of gray triggerfish when the annual catch target was projected to be met, in order to prevent overfishing. Overfishing is when the annual catch rate is too high.
About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.
