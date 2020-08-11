The Apalachee Regional Planning Council has been awarded 15 million dollars to continue its Franklin-98 living shoreline project.
Phase 1 of the project began early this year as a way to protect the shoreline between Carrabelle Beach and Eastpoint which is prone to severe erosion during hurricanes and other major weather.
The first step was to assess the effectiveness of different reef materials that could be used as part of the living shoreline design and to find the right locations to place the material.
A number of materials were tested including granite, limestone, oyster shell, and a commercial product from Sandbar Oyster Company known as Oyster Catcher.
Phase II will allow the group to buy site material and begin construction.
The project will provide twelve miles of shoreline habitat improvement and roadway protection including thirty acres of salt marsh formation and twenty acres of estuarine reef creation.
Besides protecting Highway 98, it will also protect homes and properties between Eastpoint and Carrabelle, positively impacting about 3,000 residents.
There will be a public workshop on the project later this month.
The next public workshop will be held (virtually) on August 20th at 5 pm Eastern using gotowebinar.
The registration and attendance information is posted on this story at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
Registration and attendance: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3367253669245692174.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment