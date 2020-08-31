TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO DONATE ITEMS TO HELP HURRICANE VICTIMS IN LOUISIANA

The folks at 13 mile seafood in Apalachicola have extended their donation collections to help the people in Cameron, Louisiana and surrounding areas affected by Hurricane Laura.
The plan was to take the donations on Sunday, but roads in the affecting area are still impassible, so they have to wait until the roads are clear.
They are collecting items needed by people after a hurricane like water, Gatorade, garbage bags, and hygiene products.
They will also accept paper towels, gloves, first aid kit supplies, non-perishable foods, pet food, diapers, wipes, formula, batteries, toiletries, NEW clothing and blankets, and cleaning supplies.
If you would like to make a donation please drop off items at 13 Mile Seafood Market on Water Street in Apalachicola.
They plan to take the items tomorrow, so please make your donations as soon as possible.
