Two of our local artificial reefs will are now substantially bigger.
The Organization for Artificial Reefs announced this week the deployment of new materials that significantly augment two existing reef locations, one south of Wakulla County and one south of Franklin County, within easy striking distance of local marinas and boat ramps.
On August 19th over 310 tons of “repurposed” concrete slabs and culverts were dropped in 30 feet of water near Marker 24, nine miles south of Ochlockonee Bay.
That reef is known as the Glen Peel Memorial Reef.
The material came mostly from the now renovated Port Panacea dock.
The second reef was deployed on August 20th in 35 feet of water, about ten miles south of St. Teresa
Beach
42 purpose-built concrete reef balls, cubes, and “pancakes,” were dropped in four groups, spaced around a central patch reef known as Price’s Point that was deployed by OAR in 2016.
Reef balls are designed to mimic natural habitat for a wide variety of sea organisms ranging from marine algae to bottom-dwelling fish such as grouper.
The Glen Peel Memorial Reef project was administered through the Wakulla County Commission
whereas the St. Teresa project was sponsored by the City of Carrabelle.
Anyone interested in the locations or other information about these reefs should visit http://www.OARReefs.org.
