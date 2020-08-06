Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Updates, News, President's Message from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
President's Message
Death By Stimulation!!!
No, “Death By Stimulation” isn’t the title for some sci-fi B-rated horror show, rather it’s the reality our local businesses are facing given the actions by the government. In their quest to “help” the citizens and the economy, they have “hurt” local businesses. During the CARES Act, individuals meeting the minimum requirements were provided $1,200 each ($2,400 for a household having 2 parents meeting
the requirements) AND…… if you were out of work or had reduced hours at work and it was related to COVID, you could receive an extra $600 a week from the Feds (it’s really from the taxpayers as the “Feds” can’t give you anything they haven’t taken from someone else, like the taxpayers). This extra $600 a week was on top of the unemployment compensation you could receive from the State as well. In turn, this act of helping actually had a negative impact on businesses that were still operating and needed to hire employees, as there was no real incentive for many unemployed folks to try and get hired, i.e. staying at home and receiving $600 a week is almost equivalent to making $20 an hour (figuring the $600 a week didn’t have the customary taxes, etc deducted from it like an employee’s paycheck does). This $20/hr figure doesn’t include the monetary benefit of the $1,200 one-time payment, as well as the State unemployment many could claim too. Plain and simple, for many there just wasn’t a financial incentive to go back to work and this hurt small businesses needing employees to survive. More here
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 3, 2020
CONTACT: Chris Russell (850) 926-1848
WAKULLA COUNTY CHAMBER PARTNERS WITH AMERIS BANK TO HONOR BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
CRAWFORDVILLE, FLA. – The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Ameris Bank of Crawfordville will again be the title sponsor of the 2020 Wakulla County Chamber Business Excellence Awards.
With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., Ameris Bank has over 225 full-service banking and mortgage locations across the Southeast, including branches in Tallahassee and Crawfordville. Ameris Bank is fiercely committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), Ameris Bank offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, and mortgage and refinancing solutions. “We are thrilled to once again support the Chamber and their dedication to our local businesses, especially during this time when the business landscape is shifting,” said Tallahassee Market President Steven Lohbeck. “Businesses, especially local ones, are the heartbeat of our communities, and Ameris Bank is always committed to promoting their importance and good work.”
This will be the 16th year the Chamber will be honoring businesses in certain categories. The Wakulla News is again sponsoring the popular Wakulla Area Business of the Year award that recognizes a business regardless of membership with the Chamber. Founded in 1897, The Wakulla News is the oldest continuously operated business in Wakulla County.
“We are pleased to be sponsoring the Area Business of the Year award and working with the Chamber to promote local businesses,” said Wakulla News Editor William Snowden. “Recognizing the efforts of an outstanding area business celebrates and strengthens our local economy.”
Solicitations for nominations will begin August 12, and planning for the awards presentation is underway.
About Ameris Bank Ameris Bank manages over $18 billion in assets and nearly 300 financial centers across the Southeast. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ameris Bank is fiercely committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), Ameris Bank offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing solutions. Learn more about Ameris Bank and its full range of financial services at www.amerisbank.com.
EVP & Co-Chief Operating Officer, Operations and Delivery
Beth Corum joined Capital City Bank in January 2006 as Chief People Officer. In 2015, she was named Co-Chief Operating Officer, where she directs all operations and delivery for the Bank. As a member of the Capital City Bank executive management team, her primary responsibilities include oversight of IT, loan and deposit operations,
facilities management, the information security and disaster recovery functions, and omnichannel delivery. She also retains her title as Chief People Officer responsible for human resources, benefits and associate development. During Beth’s tenure as Chief People Officer, Capital City Bank was listed among Florida Trend magazine’s “Best Places to Work” in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016; Georgia Trend magazine’s “Best Places to Work” in 2016; and American Banker magazine’s “Best Banks to Work” in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Beth earned a master's degree in communications from Florida State University and has an undergraduate degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee. She also holds the Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation. Beth has served in numerous volunteer leadership roles with the Tallahassee Ballet, Junior League of Tallahassee, Alumnae Panhellenic of Tallahassee, the Florida House in Washington, D.C., and the United Way of the Big Bend. She has served on the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce board and executive committee. In 2009, Beth was named among the “25 Women to Know” in Tallahassee by the Tallahassee Democrat. She is a graduate of Leadership Tallahassee Class XXVI and Leadership Florida Class XXXI. In 2015, Beth served as campaign chairman for the United Way of the Big Bend, raising more than $4.3 million for human and social services needs.
Big Bend Hospice is in need of veteran and non-veteran volunteers
This year, virtual training is offered, so there is no travel involved. If you are interested in positively impacting how our community experiences serious illness or grief ~ one family at a time, please call the number on the flyer for either of the two remaining training sessions.
