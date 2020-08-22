Volunteer Florida Awards $120,000 in Funding to Support Disaster Resiliency in Florida Communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Volunteer Florida announced that $120,000 in funding would be distributed to support 17 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and Citizen Corps programs throughout Florida.
CERT and Citizen Corps are training programs that prepare Floridians to help their families and neighbors in the event of a disaster in their community. Volunteer Florida administers funding for these programs in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Volunteers strengthen the work of emergency management officials and play a key role in response and recovery efforts in Florida’s communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I applaud the hundreds of Floridians who will become trained through the CERT and Citizen Corps programs this year as a result of this funding.”
“Florida’s communities are safer, stronger and more resilient as a result of the CERT and Citizen Corps Program,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram. “During this next year, we look forward to supporting these organizations that will train and empower Floridians to take action when disaster strikes.”
The following organizations will be awarded CERT/Citizen Corps program funding this year:
- Cape Coral CERT Program
- CERT of the Villages
- Charlotte County Emergency Management
- Citrus County Sheriff's Office
- City of Miramar Fire Rescue
- East Lake CERT
- Escambia County Emergency Management
- Franklin County Emergency Management
- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
- North Collier Fire Control
- Orange County Emergency Management
- Osceola County Emergency Management
- Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management
- Plantation Fire Department
- Suwannee County Division of Emergency Management
- Town of Davie Fire Rescue
- Walton County Emergency Management
About Volunteer Florida
In 1994, Volunteer Florida was established in Florida Statutes to manage national service programs, such as AmeriCorps, and advocate for volunteerism throughout the Sunshine State. Since then, Volunteer Florida has evolved to serve as the state’s lead agency for mobilizing volunteers and coordinating donations before, during and after disasters, including managing the Florida Disaster Fund. After 25 years, Volunteer Florida remains committed to promoting volunteerism in Florida, and recently launched the state’s official volunteer opportunities platform, Volunteer Connect. Through our work, Volunteer Florida delivers high-impact volunteer programs and opportunities that engage Floridians, transform communities and make the state a better place to live.
