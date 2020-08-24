Wakulla County Announces CARES Act Funding for Foreclosure/Eviction Prevention and Utility and Rental Assistance

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the availability of funds from the CARES Act program, designated as the Coronavirus Relief Funds or CRF funds. On July 17, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors approve the release of $75 million to SHIP eligible local governments to provide rental and mortgage assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wakulla County was allotted $240,768.
This program is designed to assist low to moderate income households with housing needs. The maximum income limits vary based on household size and type of assistance requested. The funding for foreclosure/eviction will only be used to support existing single-family housing, either leased/rented property, or owner-occupied property. The types of assistance available include the following:
- Rental assistance payments (including back rent, deposits and utility payments)
- Mortgage payments and buydowns
- Assistance to homeowners to pay insurance deductibles
- Housing re-entry assistance, such as security deposits, utility deposits and temporary storage of household furnishings
- Foreclosure or eviction prevention, including monthly rent and associated fees
- Homeownership counseling
“We are pleased to provide this opportunity to assist qualifying households who may be in jeopardy of being evicted or losing their homes as a result of the impacts related to COVID-19,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
Interested persons can apply for the funds starting today, August 24, 2020. Applications are available on the County Website (www.mywakulla.com), or by calling Government Services Group at (352) 381-1975. All applications must be received by September 22, 2020.
Any questions regarding this program and application process should be directed to Jay Moseley Government Services Group (GSG), Inc., at (352) 381-1975.
