Franklin County Commissioners are seeking bids from companies who would like to clean our local bridges.
For the past 10 years the county has contracted with Mr. David Myrick for bridge clean-up services but his costs have gone up over the past 10 years while the terms of the contract have remained the same.
The current contract pays about 660 dollars per cleanup.
Myrick recently told the county he could no longer do the work under the current contract.
Commissioners felt that it is the right time to re-advertise the work.
Currently the Apalachicola and St. George Island bridges are cleaned twice a month, with some extra cleaning being done during the high tourist season.
Commissioners said they would like to see more bridge cleanings, especially since the local Tourist Development Council has about 25 thousand dollars it can add to pay for the service.
The county has the equipment to do the work itself, but commissioners are concerned about having county employees working the bridges when truck and other vehicles are zipping by at 55 miles an hour or faster, so they decided to seek a private company for the work.
