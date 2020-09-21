Franklin County saw a big drop in unemployment in August.
August unemployment in Franklin County fell to 4.8 percent, that's down from 6.9 percent in July.
That translates to 216 people out of work, out of a workforce of 4,513.
It's one of the lower unemployment rates in the state – 13 counties had lower unemployment rates in August.
Gulf County unemployment also saw a big drop in unemployment in August from 7.6 percent to 5.2 percent.
293 people were out of work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment fell from 6.3 percent to 4.2 percent.
Liberty County unemployment fell from 6.6 percent to 4.1 percent.
