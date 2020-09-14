Franklin County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, September the 15th

Message from Superintendent Yoder:
We are closely monitoring Hurricane Sally. Tropical storm force winds could begin along the Panhandle likely beginning this evening. Even with a landfall to the west in Louisiana/Mississippi, a significant rainfall event is forecast for the western Panhandle.
After the most recent weather advisory, and in an abundance of caution all Franklin County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 15th. We are in close communication with our local and state agencies as we continue to monitor Hurricane Sally.
November 6th will now be a weather makeup day and will be a regular school attendance day. Please continue to follow our Facebook page, and ensure that your contact information is correct in FOCUS.
The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as information becomes available.
