Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID Update 8-27

A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
We will be changing the frequency of COVID19 updates.
In order to improve efficiency and provide you with the most relevant information, we will be issuing updates once a week, starting next Friday.
We’re here to help our community navigate through these difficult times. For daily updates, data, and local counts check out Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard
. For questions about COVID-19 testing, including scheduling appointments and requesting results, please call our local office in Franklin at (850) 653-2111 or in Gulf at (850) 227-1276.
I DON’T HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS, SHOULD I GET A COVID19 TEST?
- If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms:
- You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.
- A negative test does not mean you will not develop an infection from the close contact or contract an infection at a later time.
- You should monitor yourself for symptoms. If you develop symptoms, you should evaluate yourself under the considerations set forth above.
- You should strictly adhere to CDC mitigation protocols, especially if you are interacting with a vulnerable individual. You should adhere to CDC guidelines to protect vulnerable individuals with whom you live.
- If you do not have COVID-19 symptoms and have not been in close contact with someone known to have a COVID-19 infection:
- You do not need a test.
- A negative test does not mean you will not contract an infection at a later time.
- If you decide to be tested, you should self-isolate at home until your test results are known, and then adhere to your health care provider’s advice. This does not apply to routine screening or surveillance testing at work, school, or similar situations.
- If you are in a high COVID-19 transmission area and have attended a public or private gathering of more than 10 people (without widespread mask wearing or physical distancing):
- You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.
- A negative test does not mean you will not develop an infection from the gathering or contract an infection at a later time.
- You should monitor yourself for symptoms. If you develop symptoms, you should evaluate yourself under the considerations set forth above.
- You should strictly adhere to CDC mitigation protocols, especially if you are interacting with a vulnerable individual. You should adhere to CDC guidelines to protect vulnerable individuals with whom you live.
- If you are tested, you should self-isolate at home until your test results are known, and then adhere to your health care provider’s advice.
