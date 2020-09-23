Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines a light
on the following members:

👉 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮, 𝗟𝗟𝗖

As licensed appraisers, the 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮, 𝗟𝗟𝗖 possess the know-how and competence to give you the type of credible home value opinions that banks and top lending institutions need for home loans. With years of experience that only comes with time, they are more than ready to tackle a variety of property types.

Visit them at 228 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL, online at www.appraisalgroupofnorthflorida.com, or contact them at (850)229-7111.

👉 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆

When people in Florida need quality, affordable insurance policies to safeguard their homes, families and businesses, they count on 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆. They represent many leading insurance carriers, which means they compare all companies to provide you with the best options and price to give you the best possible value. They can take care of all your insurance needs all at once, whether it’s, auto, home, health, business, or recreational. They serve the entire state of Florida with an emphasis on Franklin County, Gulf County, and Wakulla County.

You can visit them at 135 US Hwy 98, Eastpoint, FL, online at www.thebutleragency.com/index.php, or contact them at (850) 670-1200.



👉 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗲

𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗲 offers Carpet, Hardwood, Laminate, Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl and Waterproof Flooring. Their showroom features a large selection of flooring with the best prices and service.

You can visit them at 206 W Hwy 98,, Port St Joe, FL, online at https://flooringdepotofpanama.com/, or contact them at (850) 899-9101




Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at: 844-330-2020

Complete the census today online at: https://my2020census.gov
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment