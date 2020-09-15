HURRICANE SALLY UPDATE 5 PM

Hurricane Sally is still a CAT 1 Hurricane and is very slowly moving across the Northern Gulf of Mexico towards Mobile, AL. Franklin County is still under a Tropical Storm Watch, Tornado Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory.
All citizens who live along the coastline, barrier islands, low lying areas, along the bay and in river areas that are prone to surge or flooding from tidal surge should BE PREPARED FOR INCREASED POTENTIAL FLOODING.
SAND-BAG LOCATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:
CARRABELLE - OLD COUNTY ANNEX - 1647 HWY 98 EAST
EASTPOINT – VROOMAN PARK – 26 – 6TH STREET
APALACHICOLA – OLD STATE YARD ON BLUFF ROAD
ALL LOCATIONS WILL BE OPEN FROM 1-5 PM TODAY & 10AM-5PM TOMORROW.
LIMIT OF 10 SANDBAGS PER HOUSEHOLD
ONLY FOR GRADE LEVEL HOMES
NO SANDBAGS WILL BE GIVEN TO BLOCK GARAGES.
Alligator Point Road has been closed due to water washing over the road.
BEACHES – Pay close attention to Beach flags. There is an elevated risk of Rip Currents for the next several days. Large and dangerous surf is expected at area beaches. DOUBLE RED FLAGS ARE FLYING, STAY OUT OF THE WATER!
SCHOOLS – All Franklin County Schools are closed tomorrow 09/16/20.
Do Not Drive Through Flooded Areas. TURN AROUND – DON’T DROWN.
Tropical Storm Force Wind Gusts are a possibility.
Storm Surge will continue for the entire coastal area of Franklin County thru Thursday.
Isolated tornadoes will be possible in the outer bands through Wednesday.
Storm total rainfall forecast thru Thursday is at least 7-10 inches with heavier localized amounts possible especially where heavier bands set up. Heavy rainfall will increase the chances of Flash Flooding throughout Franklin County.
Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.
Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm closely. If you have any questions:
• Visit our website at www.
franklinemergencymanagement. com
• Sign up for Alert Franklin.
• Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates
• Call our Hotline at 850-653-8977
