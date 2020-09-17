NNOAA Fisheries FishNews – September 17, 2020

The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies announced the six recipients of the 2020 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources. The Awards were established in 2016 to recognize outstanding leadership by individuals, organizations, businesses, and agencies to support the resilience of America's vital natural resources and the many people, businesses, and communities that depend on them in the face of a changing climate. NOAA Fisheries is proud to co-sponsor the Awards and recognize these leaders who are implementing on-the-ground adaptation strategies to safeguard our fish, wildlife, and plants now and for future generations.
No comments:
Post a Comment