Thursday, September 17, 2020

NNOAA Fisheries FishNews – September 17, 2020

Fish News - NOAA Fisheries

SEPTEMBER 17, 2020

eat seafood america

Eat Seafood, America and Reel in the Benefits!

Most people know that seafood is a nutritious source of lean protein, but did you also know it provides a whole host of health benefits? Learn how adding more seafood to your diet can help lower stress, improve sleep, and reduce risk of heart disease from our friends at Seafood Nutrition Partnership, then visit FishWatch to find the nutritional facts on your favorite U.S. seafood.

Highlights

Russell Dunn Named NOAA’s 2020 Outdoor Recreation Roundtable Legend Award Recipient

russ announcement

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable recognized NOAA Fisheries’ Russell Dunn as the NOAA 2020 Legend award recipient. Russ is the National Policy Advisor for Recreational Fisheries and has spearheaded numerous successful projects with the marine recreational fishing community. Congratulations, Russ, on this well-deserved recognition.

2020 Climate Leadership Awards Announced

conservation awards

The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies announced the six recipients of the 2020 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources. The Awards were established in 2016 to recognize outstanding leadership by individuals, organizations, businesses, and agencies to support the resilience of America's vital natural resources and the many people, businesses, and communities that depend on them in the face of a changing climate. NOAA Fisheries is proud to co-sponsor the Awards and recognize these leaders who are implementing on-the-ground adaptation strategies to safeguard our fish, wildlife, and plants now and for future generations.

Alaska

Ecosystem-Based Fisheries Management Strengthens Resilience to Climate Change

ecosystem

Alaska’s valuable commercial fisheries are among the most productive and sustainable in the world. Ecosystem-based fisheries management has been applied in Alaska for decades with great success. However, current policies were not designed to address climate change.

First Direct Evidence of Killer Whale Predation on Bowhead Whales in the U.S. Pacific Arctic Documented by Scientists

bowhead whales

For the first time, scientists have direct evidence that killer whales are preying on bowhead whales in the U.S. Pacific Arctic. A dramatic loss of sea ice in recent years may be leaving bowheads more vulnerable to killer whale predation.

Pacific Islands

Citizen Scientists Help Count Deep-7 Bottomfish in Hawaiʻi

citizen science

The Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center is launching a new citizen science project called OceanEYEs. They are seeking volunteers to help find Deep-7 bottomfish in underwater videos.

Southeast

NOAA and Partners Advance Mission to Restore Florida Keys Coral Reefs

coral reef

More than $1 million in recent NOAA funding is contributing to the research and development, site preparation, and capacity-building to support the long-term work of “Mission: Iconic Reefs.” The funding will also support in-water restoration at multiple sites. In December 2019, NOAA and partners launched an unprecedented approach to restore seven ecologically and culturally significant coral reef sites in Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Since then, we’ve been working together to build the foundation for this ambitious effort.

Greater Atlantic

Computers Now “See” Animals on the Ocean Bottom

computers see animals

Researchers at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center are using machine learning software to teach computers how to identify the sea life in millions of images of the ocean floor, a development that improves Atlantic sea scallop assessments.

Do River Channels Always Change When Dams Are Removed? It Depends.

river dams

Dams are constructed for many purposes, including energy generation, water supply, flood control, and recreation. Dams can also impact the environment, both when they’re built and again when they’re removed. Researchers from the University of Maine, U.S. Geological Survey, and NOAA collaborated to determine what happens to the shape of rivers when a dam is removed. They found that the changes can be minimal under specific geologic and site conditions.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment