October 5th is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming general election.
The General election will be held on November 3rd and early voting begins on October the 19th.
October 5th is also the last day to change your party affiliation.
You can register to vote at the Supervisor of Elections office in Apalachicola or at the county annex in Carrabelle.
You can also download the registration form from the Supervisor of Election website at www.votefranklin.com and mail it in.
The general election will decide some very important local races – like sheriff, clerk of court, tax collector, and school superintendent,.
There are also races for county commission for district 3 and district 5.
