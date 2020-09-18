The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold an in-person Bio-Blitz at the St George Island State Park on Saturday, September 26th.
A BioBlitz, is an intense period of biological surveying to record the living species within a designated area.
If you take part, you will learn about the area’s plants, animals and marine life as Reserve educators lead participants in finding and identifying species in three distinct habitats-the bay side, an oyster bar, and the beach.
Participants will receive coaching in using the Seek app to find and identify species.
Registration is free and required in advance.
You can register at eventbrite.com.
The event will follow CDC guidelines with hand-washing and hand sanitizer stations, social distancing, and mask enforcement for staff and participants.
Groups are limited to 10 people and staggered throughout the day to minimize contact.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apalachicola-nerr-estuaries-day-in-person-bioblitz-tickets-119625295479.
