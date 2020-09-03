The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is reminding people to check any disinfectants to make sure they are actually effective against COVID-19.
As new disinfectants claiming effectiveness against the coronavirus rise in popularity it’s important that consumers and businesses do their homework before purchasing the products.
While many disinfectants are effective against COVID-19, others are not and can be harmful if misused.
It's easy to verify that the product they’re purchasing is registered with the EPA and the Department of Agriculture and is proven to be effective.
The EPA has a site which has all of the EPA-registered disinfectant products that have qualified for use against COVID-19.
You can find the list at epa.gov.
https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2-covid-19
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment