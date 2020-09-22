The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is creating an app to feature local information.
Production on the app has already begun and you could have it on your cell phones in the next 4-6 weeks.
This app will have a number of features including Weather, Beach Conditions, Events and Videos.
It will also carry news articles and an itinerary builder for visitors.
There will be a passport function of sites in Franklin County and the ability to push notifications to people using the app.
TDC Director John Solomon said the push notifications could be very important as any time there is a double red flags on our beaches, the TDC will be able to push that information to all app users.
No comments:
Post a Comment