A 62 year old Carrabelle men died in a motorcycle accident in Lanark Village Sunday afternoon.
The Highway patrol said the man was traveling east on Highway 98 and was near Kenneth B. Cole Avenue at about 5 o'clock when his motorcycle went off the southern shoulder of the Highway for unknown reasons.
The motorcycle then overturned several times before coming to rest on the southern shoulder of the road.
The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
The Highway patrol said it is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment