As it gets chillier we can expect to see kaleidoscopes of Butterflies start to pass through our area.
Gulf Fritillaries are already passing through, and it can make driving on local bridges a little frightening as they float in front of your car.
And very soon we should start seeing Monarch butterflies too.
As the chilly weather hits the northern United States and Canada, monarch butterflies begin a migration south that takes them across North Florida.
Millions of monarchs east of the Rocky Mountains spend their winters at a specific forest in central Mexico—encompassing just 70 square miles and to get there, they use Florida’s river corridors and coastal barrier islands.
Groups like the Nature Conservancy have helped protect almost 40,000 acres across this Panhandle pathway to make sure the monarchs have a safe trip.
They also tag some of the butterflies to see if they can follow the migration pattern.
No comments:
Post a Comment