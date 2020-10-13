Endless Beach Options - An E-Newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

|MEET MEXICO BEACH
|SLOW COOKER SEAFOOD CHEESE DIP
|This delicious dip is sure to wow your guests! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
1 8-ounce package Velveeta
Cut up shrimp and lobster and flake crabmeat. Combine Velveeta, cream cheese, sour cream, shrimp, crab, and lobster in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat until cheese is melted, about 1 hour, stirring occasionally to break up lumps. Once cheese is melted, stir in Old Bay and Worcestershire sauce. Serve with French bread, cut into 1/2-inch slices and lightly toasted, or your favorite chips. Enjoy!
