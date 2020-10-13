Endless Beach Options - An E-Newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Our beaches are open every hour of every day. Most of us enjoy the sunshine and look forward to the natural Michelangelo painting that enhances our skyline every night. Often overlooked is the romantic side of the beach at sunrise. An early morning walk with that special someone is an ideal start to the day. Hearing greetings from seagulls and watching pelicans soaring above in search of breakfast can get the body and soul ready for the day ahead. The beach is little bits of heaven and we invite you to enjoy it-whatever time of day works best for you.

AND THE WINNER IS...

Last month, we had a gift certificate to Cathey's ACE Hardware up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Dana Pennington of Madison, Georgia. Congrats, Dana!

OCTOBER GIVEAWAY

This month, we are giving away a gift basket from Seagreen Salvage & Co. This sweet shop, located among our colorful shops, offers coastal home decor, accent furniture, gifts, books, toys, and Fusion Mineral Paint! To place your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Nick at nick@mexicobeach.com.

MEET MEXICO BEACH


Our little town is still rebuilding, and progress is ongoing; however, exciting new welcome mats are being rolled back out. We are happy to announce that Centennial Bank is now rebuilt and open. The bank is located on the corner of Highway 98 and 15th Street. Centennial Bank is the first business to reopen after being rebuilt since the storm. The lobby is spectacular, and they have both an ATM and lock boxes available. Wes Harris is the new manager, and he and the staff are looking forward to meeting everyone. Be sure to stop by and say hello.

For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach,
visit mexicobeach.com.
KYLE AND KIMMY

This month, we have a nice surprise-a returning couple. In October of 2017, Kyle and Kimmy came to our town from northern Georgia and had a beautiful and romantic wedding on our beach. They have since returned to remember the special day that they became man and wife; they said they have been on honeymoon since 2017. It was wonderful to see Kyle and Kimmy again, and we continue to send them best wishes for their future.

MEXICO BEACH CHRISTMAS TREE-LIGHTING CEREMONY

December 6
Our annual lighting of the Christmas tree will take place on Sunday, December 6th, starting at 6:00 p.m. This year's event is tentatively taking place on the Mexico Beach Shopping Center lawn; however, this could change, so please check back. Come ring in the holiday season with caroling, a golf-cart parade, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and a special visit from Santa himself!
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:


Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.

SLOW COOKER SEAFOOD CHEESE DIP
This delicious dip is sure to wow your guests! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).


INGREDIENTS

1 8-ounce package Velveeta
2 tablespoons cream cheese
1 1/2 cups sour cream
1/2 cup cooked shrimp
1/2 cup cooked crabmeat
1/2 cup cooked lobster
2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 loaf French bread or your favorite chips


PREPARATION

Cut up shrimp and lobster and flake crabmeat. Combine Velveeta, cream cheese, sour cream, shrimp, crab, and lobster in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat until cheese is melted, about 1 hour, stirring occasionally to break up lumps. Once cheese is melted, stir in Old Bay and Worcestershire sauce. Serve with French bread, cut into 1/2-inch slices and lightly toasted, or your favorite chips. Enjoy!

JUST DANCE


Dancing is one of the things we all look forward to in one way or another. Here are some thoughts on dancing:

—Those who can't dance say the music is no good.

—Dancing is the art of getting your feet out of the way faster than your partner can step on them.

—"Part of the joy of dancing is conversation. Trouble is, some men can't talk and dance at the same time." Mae West

—"If you can't get rid of the skeleton in your closet, you'd best teach it to dance." George Bernard Shaw

—"I grew up with six brothers. That's how I learned to dance. Waiting for the bathroom." Bob Hope

—"If people stand in a circle long enough, they'll eventually begin to dance." George Carlin

—"You can teach an elephant to dance, but the likelihood of its stepping on your toes is very high." Gary Moss

—"Those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music." Friedrich Nietzsche

—"Dance like nobody is looking." Mark Twain

"PLUM JOB"


A plum job is often one that's desirable because it pays high or has little work. The origin of this expression goes back to the seventeenth century when "plum" was a slang word for 1,000 pounds of British currency. Therefore, a "plum" job was a well-paying job. But, the meaning developed somewhat to mean "soft" and so the term became known as a sought-after position that was well paid with not a lot of work.

