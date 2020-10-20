Franklin County saw a big spike in new COVID cases on Sunday.
The Health Department reported 19 new cases on October the 18th, that's the highest one day total we have seen since at least September the 20th.
As of Monday there have been 717 total COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began.
There have been four COVID related deaths in Franklin County.
The median age for the cases is 39 years old.
Gulf County reported its 926th positive COVID case on Monday.
15 people in Gulf County have died because of the coronavirus.
The median age for the cases in Gulf County is 46 years old.
Wakulla County reported its 1,259th case on Monday with an average age of 40 and Liberty County reported its 530th case with an average age of 39.
