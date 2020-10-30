Friday, October 30, 2020

Getting Out in Spooky Gulf County - An E-Newsletter from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

First United Methodist
Pumpkin Patch
October 18-31
Saturday and Sunday 11-6
Monday - Friday
3-7
The money raised through this event will help pay for youth mission trips, camps, retreats and local events. If your business would like to purchase pumpkins, please contact the church office at 227-1724.

HOWL-O-WEEN OPEN HOUSE!!

Saturday, October 31st from 1 until 4:30 EST at the Shelter at 1007 Tenth Street in PSJ


There will be candy and fun craft stations, along with children's activities and much more!


We will have our Fur-ever tiles available...
For only $10, you can paint a memorial tile to a favorite past pet or a gratitude tile for a current furry member of your family. All tiles will be added to the interior walls of the Shelter!

There will be live entertainment with DJ Gina and the opportunity to tour the Shelter and visit with our animals!

We will adhere to the standard social distancing policy!
DJ Diva will be here for karaoke!
Get your costumes ready for a spooky night at The Haunted Heron!

Halloween party begins at 8:00 with the costume contest following at 9:00!

Join us for a night of great costumes, music, drinks food & more

Enjoy an afternoon outside discovering all the fun activities that WindMark Beach has to offer. There will be live music and more!

The first 100 families to visit all of the Discovery Day locations will receive a $20 gift card to The View on Old 98 and a 2 day pass for Fit as a Fiddle.
Discovery Day Activities:
• Live Music & Lawn Games
• Test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk
• Sample food from The View on Old 98
• D.R. Horton Model Home & Fit as a Fiddle available for tour
Break out of the house, bring your mask and come out and enjoy the Art Exhibit "Covid: Lighten up".

Add some retail therapy at the gift shop too, lots of Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. Hours 11-6 PM Thursday and Friday. Saturday 11-3PM Todays featured Artist Richard Trahan, Hedi Brueckman, Barbara Peters and Gretchen Mays.
Lighten Up! 


Getting Past the COVID Blues

OPEN NOW

October 2 to October 31, 2020
Display of artwork that focuses either on the impact of this pandemic or on the lighter and brighter things in life or other art that you deem uplifting, humorous or inspirational. 

Gallery Hours: 
Thursday and Friday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm (eastern)
Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm (eastern)

Closing Reception October 30th
from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
 November 20 - December 12

The second annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees

 Registration until November 1st
sponsorship
display
silent auction
volunteer opportunities
Christmas on the Coast Parade
Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM ET
               
The four categories for our parade this year will be:
School and Non-profit
Family and Friends
Business
Faith Based
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.

Participants are to be lined up by 5:00 PM ET
Judging begins at 5:15 PM ET
Parade will start at 6:00 PM ET

Parade Entry Forms and posters are available at City Hall

Entry Forms must be returned no later than 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 9, 2020, to participate in the parade.

If additional information is needed, please call City Hall at 229-8261.

Binding With Love Book Drive
September 10, 2020 - October 31, 2020

The Mexico Beach Community Development Council along with Mexico Beach local, Alexis Cooksey, have partnered together to give back to those in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. The Binding With Love Book Drive will collect new or gently used books and then distribute them to the impacted areas, including Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes in Louisiana. Show your support today by donating to a great project that will impact so many lives.
All age ranges, subject and styles of books will be accepted. The book drive is now open and will run till the end of October.

Those who would like to donate to the Biding With Love Book Drive can either drop off or mail books to the Mexico Beach Welcome Center, located at 102 Canal Parkway, Mexico Beach, FL 32456.

Questions please call 850-648-8196
Mexico Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
December 6, 2020
﻿It’s Christmas time here at the beach! Our annual lighting of the Christmas Tree on Sunday, December 6th, starting at 6:00pm. This year’s event is tentatively taking place on the Mexico Beach Shopping Center lawn, however this could change so please check back. Come ring in the holiday season with caroling, golf cart parade, lighting of the Christmas tree and a special visit from Santa himself.




Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber

TODAY!
Gulf County CARES Act Business Grant
(Click on the link above for more information)

Gulf County will provide RELIEF funds to businesses who have suffered due to required closures resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency. Funds are available as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus package. The program will offer a one-time grant award to qualifying small businesses based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

The grant is to cover expenses such as employee wages, bills and rent and other business-related expenses. The emergency relief is targeted specifically to help local businesses cover immediate financial needs. Grants are strictly limited to businesses physically located within Gulf County. Funds can only be used to reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by required closures provided those cost are not paid by insurance or other sources.

Eligible Businesses:
·        Businesses impacted by the COVID-19 Executive Orders issued by the State of Florida to include: (not an exhaustive listing of the COVID-19 orders)
Examples includes, but not limited to: Retail, gyms, salons, restaurants, healthcare, vacation rentals, bars.

Ineligible Businesses:
·        Publicly traded companies
·        Home Based businesses
·        Nonprofit organizations
·        Governmental entities
·        Gambling businesses
·        Business engaged in any activity that is illegal under federal, state, or local law

Eligible Grant Uses:
This is a grant program, so no payback is required. Funds may be used for business related expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020. These funds will be considered taxable income, so please contact your financial advisor for guidance.
How can the funds be used? Funds can be used to cover working capital costs necessary to maintaining a business during the COVID-19 disruption. The County will require applicants to outline what the award will be used for.

Application Submission
Submit the completed application and required documents within the required timeline. The Business will receive an email confirmation when your application has been successfully submitted. 

 Final Decision and Notification
Once a decision has been made, you will be contacted. All funds will be distributed via checks to the business’s legal name upon receipt of Duplication of Benefits Agreement signed and returned to Roberson & Associates. Grant is on a first come first serve for qualified applicants and contingent on available funding.


DO YOU HAVE UNMET NEEDS?
Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team
Our Recovery Team wants to help if you have unmet needs. We work with case managers who are trained to work in disaster recovery and work with individual victims to assess and prioritize remaining disaster-related needs and connect them with proper resources. Our first objective is to serve the most vulnerable in our community to ensure they have a safe and healthy place to live.
Have an event or shindig your member business wants to share?
Send your information to director@gulfchamber.org
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
850-227-1223 Office



