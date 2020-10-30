Getting Out in Spooky Gulf County - An E-Newsletter from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Gulf County CARES Act Business Grant
(Click on the link above for more information)
Gulf County will provide RELIEF funds to businesses who have suffered due to required closures resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency. Funds are available as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus package. The program will offer a one-time grant award to qualifying small businesses based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.
The grant is to cover expenses such as employee wages, bills and rent and other business-related expenses. The emergency relief is targeted specifically to help local businesses cover immediate financial needs. Grants are strictly limited to businesses physically located within Gulf County. Funds can only be used to reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by required closures provided those cost are not paid by insurance or other sources.
Eligible Businesses:
· Businesses impacted by the COVID-19 Executive Orders issued by the State of Florida to include: (not an exhaustive listing of the COVID-19 orders)
Examples includes, but not limited to: Retail, gyms, salons, restaurants, healthcare, vacation rentals, bars.
Ineligible Businesses:
· Publicly traded companies
· Home Based businesses
· Nonprofit organizations
· Governmental entities
· Gambling businesses
· Business engaged in any activity that is illegal under federal, state, or local law
Eligible Grant Uses:
This is a grant program, so no payback is required. Funds may be used for business related expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020. These funds will be considered taxable income, so please contact your financial advisor for guidance.
How can the funds be used? Funds can be used to cover working capital costs necessary to maintaining a business during the COVID-19 disruption. The County will require applicants to outline what the award will be used for.
Application Submission
Submit the completed application and required documents within the required timeline. The Business will receive an email confirmation when your application has been successfully submitted.
Final Decision and Notification
Once a decision has been made, you will be contacted. All funds will be distributed via checks to the business’s legal name upon receipt of Duplication of Benefits Agreement signed and returned to Roberson & Associates. Grant is on a first come first serve for qualified applicants and contingent on available funding.
