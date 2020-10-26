If you have a past due traffic fine or court fee which has led to your divers license being suspended, the Franklin County clerk of the court’s office is offering a one week chance to pay it without facing the collection surcharge.
From November 9th through the 13th the Clerk of the Courts office will hold operation green light.
It’s a chance for people to pay unpaid traffic tickets and court fines and fees without having to pay the 40 percent collection surcharge.
Late fees and interest will still apply.
Customers may also be able to have their suspended drivers licenses reinstated.
You do have to pay in person at the Clerk’s office at the county courthouse in Apalachicola.
Operation Green Light will be held November 9th through the 13th from 8 to 5 daily with the exception on Wednesday, November the 11th when the courthouse will be closed for Veteran's Day.
