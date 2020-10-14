Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce shines a light
on the following members:

👉 Provisions

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 was established in 2005 and welcomes you to a unique Coastal Casual Dining experience, featuring a wine bar with progressive wine selection, as well as catering services for private events.
They strive to consistently serve fresh, high quality, culturally diverse and beautifully prepared food for your enjoyment. From southern comfort foods to inspired international flavors, food is their passion!

Visit them at 222 Reid Avenue, Port St Joe, FL, online at www.provisionsfl.com, or contact them at (850) 229-9200.
👉 Roni & Steve Coppock - Dream Vacations

Meet Roni & Steven Coppock! Their love of travel came from Steven's military service where they were fortunate enough to live all over the world. Life is short, get out & make memories!

Let 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 plan your next getaway!
You can find them online at https://bit.ly/2SVdHly, or contact them at (850) 778-8770.
👉 Stock the Bar

Premier BARtending Services. Contact them for a great experience!
They can customize your bar and create special menus to accommodate your theme. Serving Gulf, Franklin, and Bay Counties along with all of Northwest Florida and where ever the party might take them!!! They also offer event staffing!

You can find them online at https://stockthebar.net/, or contact them at (850) 340-1053.
Breaking News!
Join us - Friday, October 16, 2020 - 11:30 am ET - at Duren's Piggly Wiggly to celebrate the arrival of fresh sushi to Port St Joe.





