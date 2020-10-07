New Medical office opens in Port St. Joe Providing primary care medical services to area adults 18+

|Add caption
October 6, 2020, Port St. Joe, FL. Board certified Internal Medicine physician Dr. Joe H. Gay, APRN Brittany McCroan, Dusty Griffin, RN, and Kim Nobles, LPN, are excited to announce the opening of Chipola
Medical Associates, LLC – Port St. Joe.
Chipola Medical Associates, LLC – Port St. Joe is located inside the Gulf County Department of Health building through a West entrance, at 2475 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe. There they provide primary care for adults Monday-Thursday, 7am-5:00pm ET.
Mrs. McCroan is a family nurse practitioner certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Brittany completed her Master’s of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, after receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, from the University of West Florida, Pensacola, and an Associate’s Degree of Nursing from Chipola College, Marianna, FL. Brittany’s professional experience extends through a variety of health care settings including private practice family nurse practice, rehabilitation and geriatrics residential facilities, home health, and rural general medicine hospital. She and her husband Justin make their home in Port St. Joe.
Dr. Gay is Diplomate and Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed residency and internship at the University of North Carolina and received his Medical Doctorate degree from the University of Miami (FL). He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Dr. Gay is Associate Professor at The Florida State University College of Medicine, Tallahassee. His interests include acute and chronic care of maturity-onset illness. He maintains active privileges in several nursing homes and is Medical Director of Hospice of the Emerald Coast Hospice and Kindred Home Health, Marianna, FL.
Brittany and Dr. Gay will provide primary care for adults including disease prevention, critical care, diagnostic services, health education, health system navigation, wellness & weight management, office-based surgical procedures, urgent care, 24/7 access, and telemedicine services. They can be contacted at (850) 526-3434 and are accepting new patients.
