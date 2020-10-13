Now that Fall is here it's time to plant pollinator-friendly flowers and vegetables, and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve can help.
The Reserve, along with the friends of the Reserve, the Apalachicola Master Gardeners and our local libraries are working together to provide free heirloom seeds to Franklin County homeowners.
They have seeds for vegetables, herbs, and fresh pollinator-friendly flowers.
The flowering plants will help protect pollinators like bees, butterflies and moths which have seen their global population drop in recent years because of loss of habitat and the increased use of pesticides on roads and yards.
The seeds, along with information on how to plant them, are available at the Franklin County libraries in Eastpoint and in Carrabelle as well as the Apalachicola Municipal Library.
If you would like more information you can call the Reserve at 653-5951.
