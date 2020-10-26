September was another bad month for shrimping in the Gulf of Mexico, in fact it was the worst September in at least 18 years.

6.1 million pounds of shrimp was landed in the Gulf in September, the lowest total reported for any September going back to 2002.
Before this year, the smallest amount of shrimp harvested in the Gulf in September had been 8.4 million pounds; that was in 2008.
Landings in every part of the Gulf last month were below where they were in September of 2019.
It has been an overall bad year for shrimping off northwest Florida with 2.4 million pounds of shrimp landed, the lowest volume reported over the last nineteen years.
It's 48 percent below the prior eighteen-year historic average of 4.7 million pounds.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment