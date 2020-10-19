The Age of Nature Film Premiere

A live online preview of the Age of Nature PBS series will occur Tuesday, October 20 at 7 p.m. WFSU producer Rob Diaz de Villegas will be joined by Apalachicola Riverkeeper, The Nature Conservancy, and the Florida Native Plant Society.
This is your opportunity to join the panel in discussing the future of the Apalachicola River basin and Forgotten Coast. Age of Nature, an international television series premiering this month, focuses on “the human relationship to nature, and fixing our past mistakes.” Segments include inspiring stories from around the world of people restoring natural areas and natural processes.
WFSU is taking part in the project by focusing on the Apalachicola Basin. Rob Diaz de Villegas explored the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve with The Nature Conservancy and Florida Native Plant Society. Rob learned that “if plants on bluffs high above the river have everything they need to thrive, they send ripples throughout the river system. They help move fresh water into the river and put sand on the beach at St. George Island.”
Rob’s next stop was St. George Island where he interviewed Georgia Ackerman and Doug Alderson of Apalachicola Riverkeeper about the importance of barrier islands and Apalachicola Bay and how they are connected to the broader river basin. All segments of our system are interconnected, highlighting not only the need for greater protection, but greater restoration efforts and improved management of the water regime.
The next Age of Nature episodes will be shown on WFSU October 21 and October 28, all at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
