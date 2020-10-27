The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has updated its Computerized Criminal History Internet webpage which makes it easier to do a criminal history search on any person.
For $24, plus a $1 credit card processing fee, citizens can request a Florida criminal history search from the website, with results usually returned in seconds.
It is widely used by businesses when they are hiring new workers, but it is available to anyone.
The updates make the site mobile friendly and easier to use.
Criminal history searches are now also available as part of FDLE’s Mobile App, allowing quick and easy access to Florida criminal histories.
In addition to criminal histories, FDLE’s mobile app also allows users to search Florida’s Sex Offender Registry, unsolved cases and missing persons.
The app is free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
