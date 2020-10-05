The Port St. Joe Tigers Sharks have canceled their game at Blountstown this Friday after a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The player tested positive over the weekend.
Contact tracing is underway.
The Franklin County Seahawks are expected to play this Friday after taking two weeks off because of COVID.
The Seahawks will play their homecoming game against Cottondale with kickoff at 7 PM.
There will also be a homecoming parade in Eastpoint beginning at 3 o'clock Friday afternoon.
