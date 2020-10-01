The US Department of Agriculture wants to know what visitors to National forests in Florida think about their visits.
From October of 2020 through September 2021, the public may encounter contract employees working on the National Forests in Florida to conduct the National Visitor Use Monitoring survey.
The employees will be out in dispersed and developed recreation sites, and along Forest Service roads and trails.
They will work in all weather conditions, be wearing bright orange vests and be near a sign that says, “Traffic Survey Ahead”.
The National Visitor Use Monitoring survey gathers information that is useful for forest planning as well as community tourism.
The survey provides estimates of the number of people using National Forest System lands, the types of activities they engage in and the level of satisfaction they enjoy during their visit.
The survey also captures impacts to the local economy.
Participation in the surveys is voluntary and all responses remain confidential.
The interviews take approximately 10 minutes to complete and will ask where you were in the Forest, how many people traveled with you, how long you were in the Forest, and what other recreation sites you visited.
They also want to know how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided.
About one third of the visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.
