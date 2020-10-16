There will be some changes as to how public meetings in Florida are held beginning in November.
Since March 20th, local governments have been authorized to hold remote meetings over ZOOM or facebook live.
This allowed commissioners and members of local government boards to attend meetings virtually to discuss and vote on public business.
That will end November the 1st .
As part of Florida's phase 3 reopening plan, a quorum of the membership of the elected body will have to attend the meetings in person.
A quorum is generally 50 percent of the membership plus one.
It does not require local governments to allow the public into the meeting rooms though the public has to be given the opportunity to speak.
The Franklin County Commission is researching how it can allow hybrid meeting which would allow members of the public to attend commission meeting either in person or virtually, and plan to discuss that further in the coming weeks.
