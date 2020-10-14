Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Virtual Lecture: The Electric Ray by Jack Rudloe & ARMEC Update

Virtual Class ft Jack Rudloe:
The Electric Ray ⚡️
The electric ray has fascinated scientists and Gulf Coast enthusiasts for years. How do they produce their shock? We wonder, what sort of natural design makes this possible? Marine Biologist and co-founder of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, Anne Rudloe, discovered that they actively seek out nutrient-rich waters (like the Apalachicola River). 

Dr. Robert Johnson, a researcher from Massachusetts General Hospital, was the first to acknowledge a strange new phenomenon. While dissecting specimens in an attempt to better understand Acetylcholine, he found small grains of sand inside the skull and among the connective tissues of the rays.
The question then emerged, why would the rays carry these minerals in their heads? What purpose do they serve? Our very own Jack Rudloe, founder of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, sought to answer these questions that scientists all over the world weren't sure about. He conducted experiments and observations of his own and made several interesting discoveries. He observed a baby electric ray and saw it pull grains of sand into its inner ear with a small, black, snake-like organ. Curious about what these grains were made of, Rudloe teamed up with the FSU Geology Department’s Joe Donoghue. Through mineral analysis, Donoghue and Rudloe found that the rays “mined” magnetite, zircons, garnets, and other heavy minerals that occur in less than one percent of nature, as compared to quartz sands. This discovery coincided with Anne Rudloe’s, considering that the rays were attracted to the nutrient-rich river waters because of their high concentration of magnetite and other minerals.

Although the true purpose of the mineral storage very much remains an unsolved mystery, Rudloe speculates it may amplify the ray's electric current through a magnetite's magnetic properties.

Join us next Friday for a virtual lecture and live discussion with Jack Rudloe where he reveals and talks about some of the unique discoveries he has made after years of research into these bizarre critters that nobody seems to know anything about.
Speaker: Jack Rudloe
Founder of Gulf Specimen Marine Lab
Virtual Lecture:
Electric Rays- Biological Batteries with Rocks In Their Heads
Location:
Facebook LIVE


Time & Date:
October 16th 2020 (Friday) at 4PM-5PM EDT
Facebook Fundraiser:
Anne Rudloe Memorial Education Center
Starting today, every donation over $100 to the ARMEC center will be eligible for a free shirt with registration! (While stocks last!)
We just created a Facebook Fundraiser for the new center where we hope to raise the remaining funds needed to complete the center. This is an exciting new expansion for us that we have worked towards for awhile. Although we have the funds to build the new classroom, we are required by the county to build an accessible, county-approved parking lot that will accommodate more cars and school buses. Every cent raised will be used to build this parking lot that will allow us to expand as well as provide a safe parking space for aquarium visitors as well as schools that have field trips with us.

Register for a free t-shirt on our website with every donation above $100: https://gulfspecimen.org/armecshirt/

﻿Join our Facebook Fundraiser here:
Facebook Fundraiser
at

